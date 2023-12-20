Beyoncé announces international ‘Renaissance’ film screenings

Beyoncé has announced international screenings of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

On Monday night (December 18), the BeyHive swarmed Beyoncé’s website after a list of countries was displayed, prompting fans to speculate an additional leg of ‘Renaissance’ tour dates. However, the pop giant took to Instagram yesterday (December 19) to reveal that the list of countries was meant for an international release of her ‘Renaissance’ tour film.

The trailer Beyoncé posted was backed by a cheeky voiceover referencing the crash of her website by fans on Monday. “Okay, okay, ya’ll didn’t have to break my website,” she says. “But I told ya’ll, the Renaissance is not over.” The singer then proceeded to list countries in South America, Europe, East Asia and Southeast Asia as places where the film will begin playing soon. The full list of countries mentioned can be found here.

Advertisement

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé opened in the United State on December 1, following premieres in Los Angeles and London on November 25 and 30, respectively. The latter of these premieres was notably attended by Taylor Swift, whose premiere for her own Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film was also attended by Beyoncé, the two heavyweights walking down the red carpet together.

The film was written, directed and co-produced by Beyoncé herself and features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion and Diana Ross. Similar to Swift’s film, Beyoncé partnered with AMC to distribute the film in a deal which enabled each party to earn 50 per cent of box office sales.

The film debuted strongly, generating $21million in ticket sales in North America alone, though ultimately falling short of the $92.8million made in the opening weekend of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. A week later, the film experienced a 77 per cent drop at the US box office, falling to fifth place after generating only $5million in its second week.

The performance of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé did not stop the ‘Cuff It’ star from approaching billionaire status, with a new report revealing that Beyoncé’s net worth had reached $800million, the film’s box office being bolstered by ticket sales from her ‘Renaissance’ tour, which generated $579million in revenue.

Most recently, Beyoncé celebrated the release of her 2013 self-titled by officially releasing ‘Grown Woman’ – a track previously only available as a music video – onto streaming platforms. ‘Beyoncé’ was released exclusively to iTunes by surprise on the morning of December 13 that year, each track being paired with its own music video.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will soon play in the following countries:

Advertisement

Brazil

Italy

Thailand

Spain

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Taiwan

Hong Kong

Singapore

Hungary

Andorra

Romania

Bulgaria

Mongolia