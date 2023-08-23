Beyoncé asks fans to wear silver to ‘Renaissance’ shows for Virgo season

Beyoncé has requested that fans attending her upcoming shows arrive wearing silver, in honour of Virgo season.

The iconic pop star is currently embarking on her tour of the US, celebrating the release of her seventh studio album, ‘Renaissance’, which was released last July. Now, for her upcoming run of live performances, she has asked fans to arrive clad in silver.

The run of shows will take place during the astrological Virgo season – the same birth sign that the singer-songwriter was born under.

“Virgo season is upon us,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows August 23-September 22!”

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome. See you there!”

Beyoncé will celebrate her 42nd birthday on September 4, which is the same day that she plays at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for the third time in a row. Other tour dates that fall in Virgo season include stops in Glendale, Las Vegas, Seattle Arlington and more. Find a full list of dates and any remaining tickets here.

Earlier this year, it was reported that ‘Renaissance’ could be Beyoncé’s highest-grossing concert tour ever, and may even exceed the revenue she has earned from all of her previous concerts combined.

Her last tour, 2018’s ‘On The Run II’ was reported to have made $254million (£203million) in gross revenue, whereas her current run of dates is rumoured to be on course to clear over $2billion (£1.6billion).

Her show in London earlier this year was given a five-star review from NME, which described it as “the summer’s glitziest tour”.

“It’s refreshing to witness the playfulness that runs through the whole show,” it read. “Nobody could possibly deny that Beyoncé is one of music’s most talented titans, but there’s now a lightness to her performance which offers up something new.”

Oprah Winfrey also shared her praise for the highly acclaimed tour, describing it as “the most extraordinary show” she has seen.