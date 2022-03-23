Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and more to perform Best Original Song nominations at 2022 Oscars

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform their Best Original Song nominations at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, taking place on Sunday (March 27) at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

Beyoncé will perform ‘Be Alive’ (co-written with Dixson) from King Richard, which is up for five other awards including Best Picture and Best Actor. The announcement comes after, earlier this week, rumours emerged that the singer was planning a surprise live performance for this year’s awards ceremony.

Eilish and Finneas will perform their theme song from latest Bond film No Time to Die, which is also up for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. Beyoncé, Eilish and O’Connell’s Best Original Song nods mark their first time being nominated for an Academy Award.

Sebastián Yatra will deliver ‘Dos Oruguitas’, which he performs during Disney’s Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda is up for an Oscar for the song. Composer Germaine Franco is up for Best Original Score for the film, while the film itself is up for Best Animated Feature Film.

Reba McEntire, meanwhile, will perform her Four Good Days track ‘Somehow You Do’, which was written by Diane Warren.

Van Morrison is also nominated for his song ‘Down to Joy’, which he wrote and performed for Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, which itself is up for seven awards including Best Picture.

According to a statement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Morrison was invited to perform the song this weekend, but will not attend the event “due to his tour schedule”.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Travis Barker, Sheila E. and Robert Glasper would also perform at this year’s awards ceremony as part of an all-star band alongside music director Adam Blackstone. D-Nice and vocal group the Samples are also set to appear during the ceremony.

Nominations for this year’s Oscars were revealed last month, with Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leading with 12 nominations. This is followed by Dune with 10 nods, while Belfast and West Side Story have seven each.