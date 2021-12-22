Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Jonny Greenwood among those shortlisted for 2022 Oscars

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 94th annual Academy Awards, set to be held in March of next year. Among those are two music categories – Original Score and Original Song.

Nominees for Original Song include Beyoncé for her King Richard track ‘Be Alive’, Jay-Z and Kid Cudi for The Harder They Fall‘s ‘Guns Go Bang’, and Billie Eilish and brother Finneas for the theme song to the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Others in the category include Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi for ‘Just Look Up’ from Don’t Look Up, the Sparks brothers (Ron and Russell Mael) for ‘So May We Start?’ from Annette, H.E.R. for Bruised‘s ‘Automatic Woman’, SZA‘s ‘The Anonymous Ones’ from Dear Even Hansen, and U2 for Sing 2’s ‘Your Song Saved My Life’.

Advertisement

Shortlisted artists in the Original Score category, meanwhile, include Hans Zimmer for both Dune and No Time to Die, Radiohead‘s Jonny Greenwood for both The Power of the Dog and Spencer, Daniel Hart for The Green Knight, Alexandre Desplat for The French Dispatch, and Kris Bowers for King Richard.

Others include Daniel Pemberton for Being the Ricardos, Nicholas Britell for Don’t Look Up, Jeymes Samuel for The Harder They Fall, and Harry Gregson-Williams for The Last Duel. See the full shortlist for both categories below.

Other categories that had a shortlist announced as part of the the announcement include Documentary Feature and Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, both Animated and Live Action Short Film, and Visual Effects. See the full shortlist for those categories here.

Shortlist voting concluded on December 15; nominations voting will begin on January 27 next year, and close on February 1. The nominees for all categories in next year’s Oscars are set to be revealed on February 8. The 94th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.

The shortlist for Music (Original Song) nominations for the 94th annual Oscars is:

‘So We May Start?’ (Annette) – Ron Mael, Russell Mael

‘Down To Joy’ (Belfast) – Van Morrison

‘Right Where I Belong’ (Bring Wilson: Long Promised Road) – Brian Wilson, Jim James

‘Automatic Woman’ (Bruised) – H.E.R.

‘Dream Girl’ (Cinderella) – Idina Menzel, Laura Veltz

‘Beyond the Shore’ (CODA) – Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder, Marius de Vries

‘The Anonymous Ones’ (Dear Evan Hansen) – Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Amandla Stenberg

‘Just Look Up’ (Don’t Look Up) – Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson

‘Dos Oruguitas’ (Encanto) – Lin-Manuel Miranda

‘Somehow You Do’ (Four Good Days) – Diane Warren

‘Guns Go Bang’ (The Harder They Fall) – Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter

‘Be Alive” (King Richard) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixon

‘No Time to Die’ (No Time To Die) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’ (Respect) – Jamie Alexander Hartmant, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

‘Your Song Saved My Life’ (Sing 2) – Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr.

The shortlist for Music (Original Score) nominations for the 94th annual Oscars is: