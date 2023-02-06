Beyoncé breaks record for most Grammy wins of all time

Beyoncé has broken the record for most Grammy wins of all time at tonight’s (February 5) ceremony in Los Angeles.

The star surpassed the record of 31 Grammys held by classical musician Georg Solti as she collected the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for ‘Renaissance’.

The award is Beyoncé’s fourth of the night, following Best Dance/Electronic Recording for ‘Break My Soul’, Best Traditional R&B Performance for ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’ and Best R&B Song for ‘Cuff It’.

“Thank you so much, I’m trying not to be too emotional and I’m trying to just receive this night,” the star said as she collected the record-breaking trophy. “I wanna thank God for protecting me, thank you God. I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny who’s not here. But he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me.

Beyoncé gives acceptance speech at the #Grammys for Renaissance: "I'd like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre." pic.twitter.com/t6t4Jk5r7x — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

“I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and inventing the genre. God bless you.”

Beyoncé could still win more awards before tonight’s ceremony is over. She is still in the running for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for ‘Break My Soul’ and Album Of The Year for ‘Renaissance’.

Going into the ceremony, she led the nominations with nine nods. Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Harry Styles followed her with multiple nominations.

Performances at the event are still to come from Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy and more. A special performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop will also be held, featuring LL Cool J, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, Missy Elliott, and many others.

Bad Bunny opened the show with a vibrant performance of two songs from ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, while Migos’ Quavo honoured his late bandmate and nephew Takeoff during the In Memoriam segment.

Earlier tonight, Viola Davis achieved EGOT status with her Grammy win, while Kim Petras paid tribute to SOPHIE as she became the first trans woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Find out how to watch the ceremony here and keep checking back to NME.com for all the action as it happens.