Beyoncé clip showing her frustration with stage crew during ‘Renaissance’ tour goes viral

A clip of Beyoncé in which she appears to show her frustration at crew members during a recent show in Amsterdam has gone viral.
The incident happened while the singer was performing ‘Summer Renaissance’ at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday (June 18) as part of her ‘Renaissance’ tour.
During the performance, Beyoncé appeared to become irritated with her stage crew when they missed a cue to remove a set of stairs as she performed the final song of her set.
The clip, which you can view below, shows her making frantic motions at the stairs with her left hand, at one point pushing the piece of furniture away herself with her hand. She also attempts to push the stairs with her foot.
@beyoncevi
Replying to @dojvfx she said a round of applause directly into his eyes I CANT i love her #beyonce #renaissancetour #renaissanceworldtour #fypシ
She eventually shouts “Oh, my God!”, seemingly in the direction of the confused crew as they eventually realise what she wants them to do.
It comes after Beyoncé was recently blamed for Sweden’s inflation rise after the start of her ‘Renaissance’ tour in the country last month.
The megastar’s decision to commence her huge world tour in Sweden created a surge in restaurant and hotel pricing in the area as thousands arrived for the show. Due to this, Sweden reported higher-than-expected inflation of 9.7 per cent in May.
Michael Grahn, the chief economist at Danske Bank, the biggest bank in neighbouring Denmark, told CNN that the inflation increase was “definitely not normal. Stars come here all the time, [but] we seldom see effects like this”.
Elsewhere she recently treated a fan to a pair of her sunglasses during the second night of her ‘Renaissance’ world tour concert in London.
In a four-star review of her show in London, NME shared: “It’s refreshing to witness the playfulness that runs through the whole show; nobody could possibly deny that Beyoncé is one of music’s most talented titans, but there’s now a lightness to her performance which offers up something new. ”
Her tour will continue in Hamburg tonight (June 21) at the Volksparkstadion.
You can view the remaining tour dates below and purchase any remaining tickets here.
Beyoncé 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour:
JUNE
21 – Hamburg, Germany, De Volksparkstadion
24 – Frankfurt, Germany, De Deutsche Bank Park
27 – Warsaw, Poland, PGE Nardowy
JULY
08 – Toronto, Canda, Rogers Centre
12 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field
15 – Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium
17 – Louisville, Kentucky, Cardinal Stadium
20 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, Hungtington Bank Stadium
22 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field
26 – Detroit, Michigan, Ford Field
29 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
AUGUST
01 – Boston, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium
03 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Heinz Field
05 – Washington, DC, Fedex Field
09 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank Of America Stadium
11 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes Benz Stadium
16 – Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium
18 – Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium
21 – St. Louis, Missouri, Dome At Americas Cente
24 – Phoenix, Arizona, State Farm Stadium
26 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium
30 – San Francisco, California, Levi’s Stadium
SEPTEMBER
02 – Inglewood, California, Sofi Stadium
11 – Vancouver, Canada, BC Place
13 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field
18 – Kansas City, Kansas, Arrowhead Stadium
21 – Dallas, Texas, AT&T Stadium
23 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium
27 – New Orleans, Louisiana, Caesars Superdome