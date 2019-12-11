Beyoncé’s dad claims his daughter and Kelly Rowland were sexually harassed in Destiny’s Child

Beyoncé’s dad Mathew Knowles has said his daughter and Kelly Rowland were sexually harassed in Destiny’s Child during the early noughties.

Knowles, who was the group’s former manager, claims the incident took place when they toured with Jagged Edge.

Knowles told Vlad TV: ”Now, remember the girls are minors. They’re 16 years old… the guys are 21 and 22 years old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there’s a certain way I have to manage that.

Advertisement

”I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé… saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members in Jagged Edge.

”I couldn’t have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, in Lousiana. That began all of this drama.”

Beyoncé, Rowland and members of Jagged Edge are yet to address the claims.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé recently addressed speculation that Destiny’s Child were high during a much-shared 2001 interview.

Answering a Q&A in which one fan made reference to the clip, the singer said the interview had taken place “after a 16-hour press day”, adding: “Not marijuana!!”

Advertisement

Back in October, Rowland addressed the ongoing rumours surrounding a potential Destiny’s Child reunion.

Beyoncé, Rowland, and Michelle Williams briefly got back together during Beyoncé’s Coachella 2018 headline slot. They previously shared a stage as part of her Super Bowl halftime show in 2013.