Beyonce describes daughter Blue Ivy as “cultural icon” in legal battle to trademark her name

She's also a "mini style star", apparently.

Beyonce has described her seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy as a “cultural icon” in her trademark battle with a business owner of the same name.

The pop icon has been blocked in an attempt to trademark her daughter’s name by wedding planner Wendy Morales, who claims that she was using the name first.

Lawyers representing the singer have now described the opposition as “frivolous” and asked the US Patent and Trademark Office to dismiss it.

Beyonce’s legal team argue that Blue Ivy, her eldest child with Jay-Z, is a “cultural icon” and a “mini style star”.

The court documents state: “The Opposition, which claims that consumers are likely to be confused between a boutique wedding event planning business and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world, is frivolous and should be refused in its entirety.”

They also clarified that Beyonce is seeking to trademark “Blue Ivy Carter” as it identifies the child’s “celebrity”, in contrast to Morales’ events planning business.

They describe it as a “small business” with only a “handful of employees” and a limited online presence.

It’s said that the Blue Ivy events planning firm has sites in New England, Florida and California.

