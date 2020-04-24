Beyoncé donates $6million to coronavirus relief efforts

Beyoncé has donated $6million to coronavirus relief efforts as part of a new initiative.

The singer’s charity BeyGOOD has teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall initiative to donate money to community-based organisations helping those in need during the pandemic.

“Communities of color are suffering by epic proportions due to the [COVID-19] pandemic,” a statement announcing the initiative said. “Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing.

“Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities. And these communities lack access to testing and equitable health care… These are unprecedented times and it will take our collective effort to make a difference.”

Last weekend, Beyoncé took part in Lady Gaga’s all-star One World: Together At Home charity live stream, sharing an emotional message about the toll coronavirus is taking on black communities.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis,” she said.

“Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.”

Other stars from the music world have been donating to coronavirus relief efforts over the past month.

Rihanna has pledged $5 million in aid including $700k worth of ventilators for her home country of Barbados during the crisis, as well as over $2m to domestic abuse victims affected by coronavirus lockdown, while Madonna has also donated $1 million to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s efforts to find a coronavirus vaccine.

Yesterday, a Detroit hospital revealed they had received free meals of “mom’s spaghetti” on behalf of Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation.