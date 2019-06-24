Beyoncé, Elton John, Childish Gambino and more announced for official ‘Lion King’ soundtrack

The live-action reboot is out next month

The official soundtrack for next month’s live-action reboot of The Lion King has been revealed, with a host of huge names contributing new material.

The soundtrack includes the full version of Beyoncé and Childish Gambino‘s duet ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’, a section of which was revealed last week in a new trailer for the film.

Elsewhere, a brand new Elton John track called ‘Never Too Late’ will be included, while one song is still to be announced.

Last year, John confirmed that he was working on the soundtrack for the new version of the film alongside collaborator Tim Rice, who worked with the musician on the 1994 OST.

Back then, he said the pair were working on a new song for the end credits. “There’s going to be four of our songs in the film, from the original: ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’, ‘Hakuna Matata’, ‘I Just Can’t Wait To Be King’ and ‘Circle of Life’,” he said.

“And then there will be an end, closing song, and we’ve been speaking to Beyoncé’s people and hopefully Tim and I and her can cook up something.”

The full album, which is out digitally on July 11 and physically on July 19, also boasts much of Hans Zimmer’s original score for the film, along with contributions from the film’s cast who include Seth Rogen, John Oliver and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Another trailer revealed earlier this month (June 3) gave fans a first taste of what to expect from Beyoncé in her part. At present, none of Glover’s dialogue in the movie have been shared.

Upon its release last year, the first trailer for the film became the most-viewed Disney trailer of all time.