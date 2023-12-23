Beyoncé fans fail viral ‘mute’ challenge at ‘Renaissance’ film’s Brazil premiere

Beyoncé got fans at the Brazil premiere of the ‘Renaissance’ concert film to participate in the viral ‘mute’ challenge from the tour – and they failed spectacularly.

The artist celebrated the release of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in Brazil by hosting a fan event and screening titled ‘Club Renaissance’ in Bahia, where she addressed fans from the stage and had them participate in one of her tour traditions.

In the mute challenge, when Beyoncé sings the line ‘Look around, everybody on mute’ from her hit ‘Energy’, the crowd has to remain silent. However, the Brazilian fans were simply too excited and continued screaming, as many had done on other dates across the ‘Renaissance’ world tour.

When Beyoncé gave them a second chance, they continuing to cheer, to which she laughed in response.

Beyoncé attempting to do the Mute challenge in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/IX5cl1MDBG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 22, 2023

The artist also explained why it was important to her to bring the concert film to a South American country.

“I came because I love you so much,” she said. “It was very important to me to be here — right here in Bahia. The renaissance is about freedom. It’s about beauty, joy, resilience, everything that you are about. I’m so honored to be here and so happy to see your beautiful faces. I love you so much.”

Beyoncé concluded by thanking her fans with a reference to her ‘Renaissance’ track ‘Alien Superstar’. “There’s nobody like y’all. You are one of one. Number one and the only one, Bahia!”

The success of the ‘Renaissance’ world tour and concert film has meant Beyoncé is nearing billionaire status. According to a new estimate by Forbes magazine, the singer’s net worth has increased by nearly $300million (£235.6million) this year to $800million (£628.3million).

Renaissance initially stormed the US box office, taking in $21million (£16million) in North America in its opening weekend. However, it fell short of Taylor Swift‘s recent Eras Tour film, which made $92.8million (£73.9million) in its opening weekend and took $250million (£199million) globally across its run.