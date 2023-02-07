Beyoncé fans face frustration and 500,000-strong queue in attempt for ‘Renaissance’ tour tickets

Fans have taken to social media to voice their frustration at being met with huge queues as the general sale tickets for the UK leg of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance‘ tour were made available today (Tuesday February 7)

Last week, the singer announced her highly anticipated UK, Europe and North America tour in support of her 2022 album of the same name.

Fans who were hoping to get their hands on tickets, however, quickly took to social media to voice their “disappointment” over what some described as a “fiasco” in pre-sales.

Now, fans have reported experiencing glitches on the Ticketmaster website during general sale, with others saying they were kicked out of the queue, which reportedly reached 500,000 on some dates.

However, Ticketmaster has since clarified to NME that reports of ‘403’ messages actually refers to the blocking of “known bad traffic”, adding that the site “blocked 1.5million requests of that type today in the London queues alone to ensure real fans get their hands on tickets”.

You can read some fan reactions to the general sale below.

Employer: “name a time where you showed tenacity and perseverance” Me: “I virtually queued on multiple devices with different tabs open for Beyoncé – Renaissance World Tour tickets for both London and Amsterdam” 😂😂 — 🖤 (@MCMXCVII_M) February 7, 2023

Ticketmaster telling me how many people are ahead of me in the queue for Beyoncé tickets pic.twitter.com/n4Ve6eZxIe — AND IM VICTORIA MALCOLM (@fagfetchd) February 7, 2023

537K people in the queue for a Beyoncé ticket JUST for London night 4. Please don’t ever speak on Beyoncé again 😭 pic.twitter.com/gUa6B8nDPf — roro (@shadesofro) February 7, 2023

Who are these other 25,000 Beyonce fans that apparently need a London ticket more than me?? pic.twitter.com/DqMU3m46c7 — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) February 3, 2023

There’s no reason for there to be 43579077642 people in the queue to get tickets beyonce tickets for the london shows. Have y’all even listened to renaissance ?? — Ruqia (@RuqiaOsm) February 7, 2023

During the sale, Ticketmaster UK tweeted to tell fans not to “refresh your screen whilst queuing”, adding: “Stick to one window when you’re being pushed through the virtual queue and always resist the urge to refresh. Hitting the refresh button means you’ll lose your place in the queue.”

Beyoncé then added a further two gigs in London (June 3, 4) before sharing details of a fifth and final date at the same Tottenham venue. She’ll play the stadium once again on Thursday, June 1.

Ticketmaster has been under increased scrutiny in recent months after fans who were hoping to buy tickets for Taylor Swift‘s ‘Eras‘ tour reported lengthy wait times, website outages and hyper-inflated prices on resale sites (including Ticketmaster’s own).

The ticketing company later admitted that it buckled under the “historically unprecedented demand” it faced from Swift’s fans before cancelling the general sale.

Swift’s own fans subsequently mounted their own campaigns against Ticketmaster, with around 30 launching an initiative called ‘Vigilante Legal’. A class action lawsuit against Ticketmaster was also filed.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé also added an extra seven dates to the North America leg of her tour, after Live Nation reported some cities experiencing demand that exceeded the number of available tickets by over 800 per cent.