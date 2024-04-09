NewsMusic News

Beyoncé fans think ‘Act III’ could be a rock album – and here’s what they want from it

They are calling for collaborations with Paramore, Blink-182, Fall Out Boy and more

By Liberty Dunworth
Beyoncé at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Beyoncé at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

Beyoncé fans are speculating that her next album could see her venture down a rock route.

The rumours about potential new directions for Bey arrive less than a week after ‘Cowboy Carter’ dropped – the second part of her ‘Renaissance’ trilogy, which saw her experiment with country music.

The album has made countless headlines already, including for Beyoncé becoming the first Black woman to reach Number One on the US country chart with ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’, the first Black woman to score a Number One country album in the US charts, and gathering support from huge names including Michelle Obama and Paul McCartney.

However, eager fans are already getting their eyes set on what part three will hold, and many are convinced it will see Beyoncé turn her focus to rock music.

Advertisement

Rumours have run rampant for a while, although got a huge boost back in February after the singer donned an impressive mullet for a CR Fashion Book photo shoot. Since the release of ‘Cowboy Carter’, they have continued to expand – particularly after the ‘Lemonade’ singer sent flowers to Jack White, and personally thanked him for how much he influenced her on the new record.

As highlighted by Complex, her nods towards the rock genre have also been seen throughout her career, including her close relationship with rock and roll legend Tina Turner, time working alongside Prince, and a surprise appearance at the Coldplay Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Now, fans have begun sharing their thoughts on who Bey could collaborate with to make the album into a reality, and shared their suggestions for who could work with her sound.

Recommended

“Now if Beyonce’s does do a Rock album imma need to see Paramore on it,” one fan wrote on X, urging the singer to lock in a duet with Hayley Williams. Another pushed for Paramore too, as well as Evanescence, Pierce The Veil and Blink-182, writing: “GET YALL ASS IN THE STUDIO FOR ACT 3!!!! BEYONCE NEEDS YALL”

“If Beyonce does a rock album…heres how we can get a Beyonce x fall out boy song,” another pitched, while a fourth called for HAIM, St. Vincent, Brittany Howard and Jack White to take part.

Check out more fan responses below.

Advertisement

In other Beyoncé news, after the release of ‘Cowboy Carter’, the singer shared a new remix of the single ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’, and it was also revealed that she kept much of the original backing track from the original 1968 version of ‘Blackbird’ in her cover.

As well as the rendition of ‘Blackbird’, ‘Cowboy Carter’ also features a re-working of Dolly Parton’s classic hit ‘Jolene’, alongside collaborations with the likes of Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.

Beyoncé recently revealed that Stevie Wonder played harmonica on ‘Jolene’, with RAYE also credited as a co-writer on one ‘Cowboy Carter’ song.

In a five-star review of ‘Cowboy Carter’, NME wrote: “It’s an undeniable thrill to see [Beyoncé] swing so big on a project that dares her to be so intimate and vocal-focused.”

You May Also Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement

More Stories