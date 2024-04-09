Beyoncé fans think ‘Act III’ could be a rock album – and here’s what they want from it

Beyoncé fans are speculating that her next album could see her venture down a rock route.

The rumours about potential new directions for Bey arrive less than a week after ‘Cowboy Carter’ dropped – the second part of her ‘Renaissance’ trilogy, which saw her experiment with country music.

The album has made countless headlines already, including for Beyoncé becoming the first Black woman to reach Number One on the US country chart with ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’, the first Black woman to score a Number One country album in the US charts, and gathering support from huge names including Michelle Obama and Paul McCartney.

However, eager fans are already getting their eyes set on what part three will hold, and many are convinced it will see Beyoncé turn her focus to rock music.

Rumours have run rampant for a while, although got a huge boost back in February after the singer donned an impressive mullet for a CR Fashion Book photo shoot. Since the release of ‘Cowboy Carter’, they have continued to expand – particularly after the ‘Lemonade’ singer sent flowers to Jack White, and personally thanked him for how much he influenced her on the new record.

As highlighted by Complex, her nods towards the rock genre have also been seen throughout her career, including her close relationship with rock and roll legend Tina Turner, time working alongside Prince, and a surprise appearance at the Coldplay Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Now, fans have begun sharing their thoughts on who Bey could collaborate with to make the album into a reality, and shared their suggestions for who could work with her sound.

“Now if Beyonce’s does do a Rock album imma need to see Paramore on it,” one fan wrote on X, urging the singer to lock in a duet with Hayley Williams. Another pushed for Paramore too, as well as Evanescence, Pierce The Veil and Blink-182, writing: “GET YALL ASS IN THE STUDIO FOR ACT 3!!!! BEYONCE NEEDS YALL”

“If Beyonce does a rock album…heres how we can get a Beyonce x fall out boy song,” another pitched, while a fourth called for HAIM, St. Vincent, Brittany Howard and Jack White to take part.

Check out more fan responses below.

Now if Beyonce’s does do a Rock album imma need to see paramore on it. 🙂 — 𓂀 𝕸 𝖔 𝖓 𝖙 𝖊 𝖗 𝖔 𓂀 (@ayoitstero) April 2, 2024

Me when Beyoncé calls up Paramore & Evanescence for verses on for ACT III pic.twitter.com/QmoStQkgYt — Drebae (@Drebae_) March 29, 2024

Hayley williams on act iii watch this space! pic.twitter.com/OYRw3tRdMA — HEEDlE (@heyheedie) March 28, 2024

Beyoncé better call them if act iii is a rock album pic.twitter.com/DYCrbhDULp — Jack Roskopp (@jackroskopp) March 29, 2024

If act iii is rock, she definitely got that tina turner feature on there. #beyonce pic.twitter.com/OLTy8bQYqu — Lexy Jayye (@sagvenus1) March 29, 2024

all i got to say is if beyoncé’s next album is rock, i’m going to need pierce the veil on it! pic.twitter.com/R3KCn3pRNj — druberry 🫐 (@druskiiiiiiii) March 29, 2024

hear me out… halle as a feature on beyoncé’s act 3 rock album pic.twitter.com/H8XU3cMupH — 𝐃 𝐀 𝐍 ☽ (@_onlydxns) April 3, 2024

And when Beyoncé recruits Shakira for the Rock album(Act III) then what? https://t.co/fBefbd4vW0 pic.twitter.com/f5d9UW8wa3 — camiseta armani con pantalones negros (@solvirgoluna) April 9, 2024

Beyoncé thanked Sister Rosetta Tharpe in her #iHeartRadioAwards Innovator Award Speech. Oh baby, I am in full belief that Act iii is about to be rock n roll! ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’ hive stand up! pic.twitter.com/IIcHFKNSxK — muva.✨ (@kayyvella) April 2, 2024

I truly think the “rock album” Beyoncé is working on is not the “rock” y’all are floating on these threads. I think for the most part we’re gonna get something closer to what James Brown, George Clinton and Tina Turner did with light touches of the “whiter” side of rock. — Eva Styles (@MissEvaStyles) April 3, 2024

Omg, when Beyoncé covers Bring Me To Life by Evanescence for her Act III Rock album?? 😭 pic.twitter.com/c9ivy7hP7f — Bassie 𐚁 (@BassieLastrassi) April 1, 2024

Beyoncé and Incubus on the rock album would be so dope. Her voice plus Brandon Boyd?! — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) April 1, 2024

In other Beyoncé news, after the release of ‘Cowboy Carter’, the singer shared a new remix of the single ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’, and it was also revealed that she kept much of the original backing track from the original 1968 version of ‘Blackbird’ in her cover.

As well as the rendition of ‘Blackbird’, ‘Cowboy Carter’ also features a re-working of Dolly Parton’s classic hit ‘Jolene’, alongside collaborations with the likes of Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.

Beyoncé recently revealed that Stevie Wonder played harmonica on ‘Jolene’, with RAYE also credited as a co-writer on one ‘Cowboy Carter’ song.

In a five-star review of ‘Cowboy Carter’, NME wrote: “It’s an undeniable thrill to see [Beyoncé] swing so big on a project that dares her to be so intimate and vocal-focused.”