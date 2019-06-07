Wife of Golden State Warriors owner has had death threats over Beyoncé's glare

Beyoncé fans have been told to “stop spewing hate” by her publicist after the wife of a basketball team’s owner received death threats over their appearance at a game together.

Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, sat next to Beyoncé at their game against Toronto Raptors on Wednesday (June 6). Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z is a keen Raptors fan and had also attended the previous two matches in their seven-game NBA play-off series.

In a short Twitter clip posted by ESPN which went viral, Beyoncé is seen laughing and smiling at the game. However, her mood changes when Curran leans over her to talk to Jay-Z.

Beyoncé’s Beyhive fans were seemingly triggered by the clip and sent Curran a stream of abuse. Talking to ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne, Curran said she had received death threats and been forced to close her Instagram account over the video.

Curran explained that she had merely been asking Beyoncé and Jay-Z what they wanted to drink. When she was unable to hear Jay-Z’s request for a vodka soda, she leaned over Beyoncé to check his order.

Curran added she had watched games four times previously with the couple, telling Shelburne: “There was no hostility, I was trying to be a good hostess.”

Now, Beyoncé’s US publicist Yvette Noel-Schure has asked Beyoncé’s fans to stop over-reacting and calm down.

On Instagram, Noel-Schure posted a picture of Beyoncé and Jay-Z together on their joint OTRII tour from 2018.

She wrote: “I am looking back today at the start of The OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love. Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE.

“I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you.”