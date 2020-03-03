Washing your hands? Beyoncé, Fleetwood Mac and Dolly Parton all have 20-second choruses

A list of songs with 20-second choruses has been compiled after new hand-washing advice was issued in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Official advice from the NHS states that you should wash your hands for 20 seconds to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which has affected more than 89,000 people across the globe.

While the 20-second duration is roughly the time it takes to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ twice, Twitter user Jen Monnier has compiled a list of songs with choruses which last the same time.

Advertisement

According to Jen, one hand-wash is equivalent to a single chorus from Beyoncé’s ‘Love On Top’ or Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Landslide’.

1. Love on Top (Beyonce)https://t.co/7ax4Ya172v — Jen Monnier (@JenMonnier) March 2, 2020

If those two songs aren’t for you, then other options include Prince’s ‘Raspberry Beret’, Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ and even Toto’s ‘Africa’.

Advertisement

Lizzo fans can also take comfort in knowing that one chorus of ‘Truth Hurts’ is also equivalent to one hand wash.

And as another user pointed out, an early section of My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ also fits the duration, too.

The advice comes as Covid-19 continues to spread across the globe, forcing major artists to cancel their tours in affected regions.

Yesterday (March 2) The National announced that they’re cancelling their upcoming shows in Japan due to the spread of the virus.

Last week Foals also cancelled shows in Japan, while Green Day’s Asian leg of the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ is also off.

Mabel cancelled a show in Italy, while BTS have axed the first four shows of their world tour in South Korea.