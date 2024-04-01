Beyoncé gives Dolly Parton sole songwriting credit on ‘Jolene’

Beyoncé has given Dolly Parton full songwriting credits on her reimagined version of ‘Jolene’.

The artist dropped her new country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ last week, which features a reinterpretation of Parton’s 1973 classic.

While Parton’s version sees her plead with Jolene (“I’m begging of you please don’t take my man“) Beyoncé’s takes on a more empowered edge as she sings: “I’m warnin’ you, don’t come for my man.”

Advertisement

The re-written lyrics seem to address Jay-Z cheating on her, as she refers to someone trying to “come between a family and a happy man”.

While Beyoncé included several re-worked lyrics in her version of the song, the writing credits on streaming credit solely Parton, while Beyoncé is credited as the performer and producer.

Parton has since given her verdict on Beyoncé’s cover, writing on Instagram: “Wow, I just heard Jolene. Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it! Love, Dolly P.”

It came after she previously gave Beyoncé’s country pivot her blessing, saying: “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album.” Ahead of Beyoncé’s version, Parton asked fans to stream her original track.

Nancy Sinatra also expressed her admiration for Beyoncé after she sampled ‘These Boots Are Made For Walking’ on ‘Cowboy Carter’.

Advertisement

Beyoncé unveiled the news of her new album a month ago, dropping two songs ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ’16 Carriages’ in February and announcing the record in an ad at the Super Bowl. It forms part of a trilogy, with 2022’s ‘Renaissance‘ acting as its first part.

Fans have now been reacting to both Beyoncé’s re-interpretation of Parton’s ‘Jolene’ the new album’s cover of The Beatles’ ‘Blackbird’.