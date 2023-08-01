Beyoncé gives shout-out to Madonna during New Jersey ‘Renaissance’ world tour show

Beyoncé gave Madonna a shout-out at her most recent ‘Renaissance’ world tour show in New Jersey this past weekend.

The 64-year-old pop icon was spotted in attendance at the second night of the ‘Renaissance’ tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, July 30. It was one of her first public appearances since being hospitalised in the ICU last month due to a serious bacterial infection.

“Big shout-out to the queen,” Beyoncé said while dancing down the catwalk in a glittering pink ensemble to one of the Vogue sections of ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’.

“Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you,” she added, while the crowd cheered.

Madonna is in the house at Beyoncé’s show at MetLife Stadium tonight!#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/CIZDZykCiq — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) July 31, 2023

Madonna at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in East Rutherford. pic.twitter.com/Rctb3X0tu8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 31, 2023

On July 10, the ‘Material Girl’ singer announced that the North American leg of her 40th-anniversary ‘Celebration’ tour was being postponed so she could focus on her “health and getting stronger”.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” Madonna shared in a statement on Instagram.

She recently reflected on her health scare after one month of being out of the hospital, sharing that she feels “lucky to be alive”.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine,” she began her post. “One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.

“As a mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before.”