Beyoncé has launched a new TikTok account.

A new Beyoncé handle has appeared on the video sharing platform overnight (December 16) and the account has over 73,000 followers.

There are no posts as yet and the account is not following any other accounts.

Fans are speculating online as to what Beyoncé’s first post could be, with some fans saying that it could coincide with some new music.

You can see some of the posts about the new account here:

Beyoncé just created a TikTok account pic.twitter.com/k9IpsSlqZF — mick (@yonceir) December 17, 2021

Beyoncé is on tiktok. she’s coming and i don’t care if i’m being delusional pic.twitter.com/qnET9Eq7j7 — Beyriah’s Vocals (@BeyriahsVocals) December 17, 2021

Beyoncé finally joins TikTok. 👀 pic.twitter.com/BPrmgyxnG6 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 17, 2021

Beyoncé confirmed she was working on new music over the summer. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she explained. “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies.”

She continued: “Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

The star is yet to release the follow-up to her latest album, the acclaimed ‘Lemonade’, which came out in 2016. She released ‘Everything Is Love’, her collaborative record with Jay-Z, in 2018.

Last month, Beyoncé also shared a new track called ‘Be Alive’.

“It feels so good to be alive/ Got all my family by my side/ Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried/ That’s why I lift my head with pride,” Beyoncé sings in the piano-led, stripped-back first verse.

The powerful ballad first appeared in the Venus and Serena Williams biopic King Richard last month, in the film’s closing credits.

The film stars Will Smith as Richard Williams alongside Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters And Men), King Richard arrived in cinemas and on HBO Max on November 19.