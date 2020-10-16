Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ set to arrive on vinyl in time for Christmas

Beyoncé‘s ‘Homecoming: The Live Album’ is set to arrive on vinyl for the first time this December.

Due to arrive on December 4, the album, which captured Queen Bey’s much talked about 2018 Coachella set, will be released as a 4xLP set accompanied by a 52-page booklet.

A description for the set reads: “Beyoncé was the first African American woman to headline the festival and her performances received immediate widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike for the staging and celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“The set includes over two dozen songs that moved over 125,000 concert goers in the Valley. The epic pyramid-shaped bleachers held some 100 dancers and band, with special guest performers including Solange, JAY-Z, and Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, who brought Destiny’s Child magic, harmony and nostalgia.”

You can see a sneak peek of the new ‘Homecoming’ vinyl set below:

You can pre-order the vinyl set here.

Last year, Beyoncé released her Homecoming documentary on Netflix, an “intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé’s celebrated 2018 Coachella performance”, which looked at “the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West has revealed that he wants to produce a Destiny’s Child gospel album.

The ‘Jesus Is King’ rapper took to Twitter last month to share a video of himself listening to Michelle Williams’ 2014 single ‘Say Yes’, which features her former bandmates Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.

“SAY YES!!!” West captioned the clip, adding: “We need to produce that Destiny’s Child gospel album.”