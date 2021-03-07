Beyoncé honours late fan with tribute medley

Beyoncé has shared a brief tribute medley to her late fan, Lyric Chanel, who died from brain cancer last week.

The medley ties together the singer’s tracks ‘Brown Skin Girl’, ‘Halo’ and ‘Love On Top’, overlaid with images and videos of Chanel. The video ends with Beyoncé saying, “I love you with all my heart.”

According to Billboard, Chanel died last Friday (March 5) after a two-year struggle with brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma, aged 13. The teenager garnered a large following on Instagram, where she and her family documented her life.

Back in September, Beyoncé sent a bouquet of white flowers to Chanel after she posted a video of her singing ‘Love On Top’ as a child, and was discharged from hospital.

“I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me,” the singer wrote on the card.

“I can’t wait to meet you one day and I’m so glad you’re home safely. You are a survivor.”

“Thank you so much Beyonce,” Chanel’s family said in response, “Lyric was so shock [sic] to get mail from you and she said Beyonce is the Best!!! We love you so much and she hopes to one day meet you.”