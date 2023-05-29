Beyoncé honours Tina Turner during Paris concert: “I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner”

Beyoncé paid tribute to her musical idol Tina Turner during a concert in Paris this weekend.

The singer performed at the Stade de France on Friday (May 26) as part of her ‘Renaissance’ tour, where she took a moment to remember Turner, who died on Wednesday (May 24) aged 83 following a long illness.

“I just want to take a second and honour Tina Turner,” Beyoncé told the crowd. “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance.”

The singer’s tribute followed a touching message she shared on her website in memory of the ‘Queen of Rock’n’Roll’ last week.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” wrote the ‘Crazy In Love’ singer. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion.”

Tributes also flooded in from Elton John, Mariah Carey, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Debbie Harry, Karen O and more.

The Rolling Stones‘ frontman said he was “so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner”, while Carey described the late icon as “an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer”.

Coldplay paid tribute to the late Turner on the day of her death with a live performance of her song ‘Proud Mary’. Angela Bassett also remembered Turner by sharing the last words the music icon said to her.

Last week, Cher reflected on spending time with Turner before her death, sharing that she was “really happy”.

After Turner’s death, footage of her final performance from her farewell tour – which wrapped up May 5, 2009, at the Sheffield Arena – re-emerged online.

She performed a number of hits like ‘The Best’, ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ and ‘River Deep, Mountain High’.