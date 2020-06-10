Beyonce “in talks for $100million Disney deal” to work on three movies

Beyonce is reportedly set to secure a lucrative deal to work on three Disney films, which will land her $100million (£80million).

In the wake of the success of 2019’s live-action remake of The Lion King, in which she voiced Nala, the house of mouse are reportedly planning to secure her services for three more movies.

As The Sun reports, she will appear on the soundtrack for Black Panther 2, as well as two other films for Disney.

Advertisement

A source said: “Beyoncé has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect fit for their brand.

“She’s worked on a number of projects for them, including voicing Nala in the reboot of The Lion King, and now they’re keen to secure her for more projects. Disney have put forward a deal worth around £80million, which will secure Beyoncé for three major projects, including the Black Panther sequel.”

They added: “The negotiations are still ongoing but it’s the final details that are being thrashed out now.”

Details of the third project remain unclear, but Beyonce previously voiced her love of the entertainment giant after taking part in a charity singalong, where she sang When You Wish Upon A Star from Pinocchio.

She said at the time: “I’m very proud and honoured to be a part of the Disney family.”

Advertisement

Last weekend, Beyonce was among the celebrities to deliver commencement-style speeches for the graduating class of 2020, which took place last weekend on a YouTube-hosted virtual graduation ceremony.

Beyoncé congratulated the high school seniors who persevered through the myriad of challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic and the recent “worldwide expression of outage” over the killing of George Floyd.

“Congratulations to the class of 2020, you have arrived here in the middle of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless killing of yet another unarmed Black human being. And you still made it, we’re so proud of you,” she said.