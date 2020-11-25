Beyoncé is now the most nominated female artist in Grammy history

Beyoncé has become the most nominated female artist in the history of the Grammy awards.

Yesterday (November 24), Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammy awards including record of the year for ‘Black Parade’ and ‘Savage’, her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

Beyoncé now has 79 nominations in total alongside 24 wins; she is now tied with Paul McCartney as the second most-nominated artist of all time. Only Jay-Z and Quincy Jones are ahead, with 80 nominations each.

If Beyoncé wins four awards from her nine nominations at the awards show in January, it will make her the female artist with the most wins of all time. If she should win eight, Bey will become the musician with the most Grammy wins of all time.

Elsewhere in the nominations, Dua Lipa bagged five nominations. Among them were ‘Don’t Start Now’ for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and ‘Future Nostalgia‘ for Album of the Year.

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, was nominated for Album of the Year for the album she created in lockdown, ‘Folklore‘. Among three other nods are Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Cardigan‘, which is also up for Song of the Year.

There were multiple nominations too for Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’ (Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance).

Meanwhile, The Weeknd called out the Grammys after he failed to receive any nominations for the 2021 awards for his latest album, ‘After Hours’.

In a tweet posted today (November 25), The Weeknd – aka Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – said the Grammys “remain corrupt” and that the organisation “owe me, my fans and the industry transparency”.

Responding to the tweet, Recording Academy Chair Harvey Mason Jr. said, “We understand that the Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathise with what he’s feeling.

“His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration. Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. All Grammy nominees are recognised by the voting body for their excellence, and we congratulate them all,” Mason Jr. concluded.