Beyoncé makes a dig at the Grammys on ‘Cowboy Carter’

Beyoncé has made a subtle dig at the Grammys on her latest record ‘Cowboy Carter’.

Queen Bey’s newest album just dropped on Friday (March 29), where fans have spotted a reference to her complicated relationship with the Grammys.

Though the singer broke the record for the most Grammy wins last year, she has also never won the coveted Album of the Year despite being nominated for the award four times – something which has not gone unnoticed by competing AOTY contenders.

Advertisement

Now, Beyoncé has addressed the Grammy’s continued snub of her music in her song ‘Sweet Honey Buckin”, which was released with her album on Friday. Midway through the song, Beyoncé raps: “AOTY [Artist of the Year], I ain’t win / I ain’t stuntin’ ’bout them / Take that s – – t on the chin / Come back and f – – k up the pen.”

Take a listen to the moment below:

Husband Jay-Z criticised the Grammys this year for their AOTY criteria when accepting his Global Impact Award. Taking to the stage, he said: “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of The Year; so even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work.

“Think about that: the most Grammys, never won Album of The Year, that doesn’t work.”

Her father Matthew Knowles also came out to suggest the singer’s label may be to blame for the snub. “People don’t know the process,” he told TMZ. “Your record label can only appoint one person in a category. So that means her record label—I’m gonna call you out, Columbia Records—her record label has never really put her in that category for consideration.”

Advertisement

Adele also famously called out the Grammy’s continuous snub of Beyoncé in a memorable backstage press conference, where she told reporters: “I feel like it was [Beyoncé’s] time to win. My view is: what the fuck does she have to do to win Album of the Year?”

In other news, Beyoncé has rewritten Dolly Parton classic ‘Jolene’ to reference Jay-Z’s cheating scandal.