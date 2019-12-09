Beyoncé opens up about having several miscarriages: “All pain and loss is in fact a gift”

Beyoncé has revealed she had several miscarriages that caused her to re-evaluate her life and find additional strength.

In the January issue of Elle UK, which sees the star interviewed by her fans, Beyoncé said: “Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else.”

She added that the birth of her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, in 2012 intensified her search for purpose in life. “I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being ‘number one’ was no longer my priority.”

Elsewhere, when she answered a question about whether she felt disappointed when she didn’t win various awards for her latest album (2016’s ‘Lemonade’) and her 2018 Coachella live concert film/documentary Homecoming (2018). Beyoncé said she “began to search for deeper meaning”.

“Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift,” the 39-year-old singer said.

The ‘Formation’ star also spoke about the confidence she’s gained in her body. “If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them,” she said.

“Giving zero fucks is the most liberating place to be. Also knowing true beauty is something you cannot see,” she said. “I wish more people focused on discovering the beauty within themselves rather than critiquing other folks’ grills.”

In other news, Beyoncé’s Homecoming performance has been immortalised in a new wax work. The new Bey wax work can be seen at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas.