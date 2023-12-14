Beyoncé nearing billionaire status after ‘Renaissance’ tour and movie

Beyoncé is nearing billionaire status following her ‘Renaissance’ tour and concert film.

According to a new estimate by Forbes magazine, the singer’s net worth has increased by nearly $300million (£235.6million) this year to $800million (£628.3million).

A major bump to Beyoncé’s net worth came from her tour, which ran from May to October and hit 39 cities in 17 countries, with $579million (£455.7million) in revenue, making it one of the highest-ever grossing tours.

Another stream that contributed was the recently released Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, which she wrote, directed and produced.

That comes despite the film suffering a sharp drop at the US box office over a week after its release.

It initially topped the US domestic box office following its release on December 1.

However, the film has now fallen to fifth place after earning $5million (£3.98million) in its second weekend, a 77 per cent drop, taking its total US haul to $28million (£22million), and $33million (£26million) globally.

It comes after Renaissance initially stormed the US box office, taking in $21million (£16million) in North America in its opening weekend. However, it fell short of Taylor Swift‘s recent Eras Tour film, which made $92.8million (£73.9million) in its opening weekend and took $250million (£199million) globally across its run.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé commemorated the 10th anniversary of her self-titled album by releasing the bonus track, ‘Grown Woman’, to streaming platforms yesterday (December 13).

Upon its release, NME awarded ‘Beyoncé’ four stars, writing: “Instead the low-key, moody production throws the spotlight on the words and the images brought to play by Beyonce as serious album artist, encompassing bulimia, post-natal depression, the fears and insecurities of marriage and motherhood, and lots and lots of sex.”