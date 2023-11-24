Beyoncé drops new ‘Renaissance’ movie trailer for Thanksgiving

Beyoncé has dropped the latest trailer for her film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, on Thanksgiving morning (November 23).

Focusing on the significance of her children, the trailer opens with the ‘Break My Soul’ star addressing youngest daughter Rumi – “Oh Rumi, can I teach you a trick? You gotta turn it to the side” – before cutting to a montage splicing backstage footage with a performance of ‘Renaissance’ highlight, ‘Cuff It’.

Watch the new trailer below:

Whereas the previous two trailers touched on her creative vision for the tour, and standing out in a male-dominated industry, the latest trailer finds her commenting on her role as a mother. In a voiceover, she states: “Time is my biggest obstacle. It’s impossible to not realise how fast it’s going when you are looking through the eyes of your children.”

“I know that all of my struggle and sacrifice is opening the door for the next. They are the new beginning.”

The latest trailer serves as the final preview for the film before its worldwide release on December 1. According to its synopsis, the film, which was written, co-directed and executively produced by Beyoncé herself, “accentuates the journey of the Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.”

Ahead of its worldwide debut, the film will premiere in Los Angeles on November 25, and in London on November 30.

Following its conclusion on October 1, the Renaissance Tour became the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history – raking in $579million in sales – and the seventh highest-grossing tour of all time. In July, the tour broke records by earning $179million in a single month, the highest one-month gross recorded by Billboard since it began tracking tour sales in 1985.

Recently, Beyoncé attended the premiere of fellow pop heavyweight Taylor Swift’s own concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the two stars walking down the red carpet together. Swift later took to Instagram to comment on Beyoncé’s influence throughout her career, stating: “She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

During the Paris date of the Renaissance Tour, Beyoncé’s eldest Blue Ivy joined the star on stage, dancing along to a performance of ‘My Power’. Ivy’s grandmother, Tina Knowles, later expressed that Beyoncé was initially hesitant to bring her out, but eventually changed her mind, stating: “She was watching the girls rehearse and [Blue Ivy] said, ‘I think I’m ready to go on stage.’ And her mom said, ‘No, no, I don’t think so, Blue.’ And then she thought about it and she said, ‘If you work hard and you really come with it, then we’ll let you go one time.’”