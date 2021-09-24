Beyoncé has reflected on turning 40 in a new letter posted to her website.

The artist celebrated the birthday earlier this month (September 4). In a lengthy post which thanked fans for their messages and support both on her birthday and throughout her career, Bey went on to write a post about how this has been the “first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment.”

She also went on to rubbish the notion that women turning 40 are supposed to “feel old or unhappy.”

Beyoncé said: “It’s the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times. I thought I knew that at 21 or 30…but I didn’t. The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows.

“There’s a freedom and liberation knowing that I’ve made it to the other side of my sacrifice. I’m finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I’ve worked so hard to plant my whole life.”

“Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to feel old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F’d UP.

“This has absolutely been the best I’ve felt in my life. I’m so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!

“Most of y’all met me when I was 15, and we have grown up together. You bring sooooo much joy into my life. I hope my art can continue to bring a little joy into yours.”

Recently, Beyoncé covered ‘Moon River’ as part of her ‘About Love’ campaign with husband Jay-Z for Tiffany & Co.