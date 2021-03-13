Beyoncé “opted not to perform” at the Grammys 2021 despite leading the nominations, according to the show’s producer.

The annual music awards show will take place tomorrow (March 14), after being pushed back from its original end of January spot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Grammys producer Ben Winston – who is working on the show for the first time – said Beyoncé had chosen not to perform as part of the ceremony.

Advertisement

“It’s unfortunate because she’s such a big part of the Recording Academy,” he said. “We absolutely wish we had her onstage.”

Asked whether viewers might think it was strange that the most-nominated artist at the awards wasn’t a part of the show, Winston replied: “They might.”

The producer also revealed that another unnamed star had turned down an offer to perform “because she was like, ‘I got snubbed three years ago, and I’m still annoyed about it.’”

Winston said he told her: “Right, but you know that’s nothing to do with me? She said, ‘I don’t know — it sort of is, isn’t it?’”

Advertisement

Beyoncé leads the Grammys 2021 nominations with nine nods, including Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for ‘Black Parade’, plus Record Of The Year for her ‘Savage Remix’ collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. It was previously reported that she was in talks to perform the latter track at the ceremony.

Artists who will perform at the Grammys tomorrow include BTS, Haim, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Chris Martin, Cardi B and more. Harry Styles will open the ceremony, which begins at 1am GMT, with his performance.