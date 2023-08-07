Beyoncé pays $100k to keep trains running an extra hour for fans

Beyoncé paid $100,000 (£78,000) to keep trains running for an extra hour at a recent gig, so fans could get home safe.

At the Washington DC leg of the singer’s ‘Renaissance’ world tour last night (July 6), bad weather meant the gig was delayed and ran late.

As a result, many fans risked being stranded with public transport stopping running for the night.

Advertisement

The singer then forked out to keep services open for an extra hour so fans could make it home.

As the show was ending, the city’s Metro service announced that its Silver Line would stay open for an extra hour, a service which was “funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit and other operational expenses”.

They added: “The extended time means the #BeyHive can stay for the ‘Party’ and still get home on Metro.”

Elsewhere on the ‘Renaissance’ tour, Beyoncé seemingly left Lizzo’s name off a performance of ‘Break My Soul’ during one of her performances in Foxborough, Massachusetts last week which saw many of her fans quick to speculate that this was related to the recent allegations raised against Lizzo that same day – which finds her accused of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

Beyoncé then brought Lizzo’s name back to a live rendition of the song over the weekend. But during her show at the FedExField in Maryland on Saturday (August 5) fans were quick to share that Beyoncé did include Lizzo’s name again as she sang the lyrics: “Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, (Vogue) Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue), Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tina Knowles – the mother of Beyoncé – recently told fans that the adjusted version of the track had nothing to do with the claims.

Responding, Knowles wrote: “She also didn’t say her own sisters name yal should really stop.” This is in reference to Solange Knowles’ name also being omitted from the performance. Additionally, former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland was also not mentioned in the specific performance.