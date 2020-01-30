Beyonce pays tribute to Kobe Bryant: “You are deeply missed”

Beyonce has shared her own emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, after they died in a helicopter crash.

The legendary basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter were killed in a helicopter crash alongside seven others on Sunday, sparking an outpouring of tributes from the likes of Kanye West, Drake, Flea and Travis Barker.

Adding her own voice to the tributes, Beyonce shared a photo of Kobe kissing his daughter’s head while they sat court side at an Los Angeles Lakers game.

Advertisement

“I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe,” Beyonce captioned the snap.

She also shared an individual photo of Gianna, and one of Kobe as a child.

Earlier this week, rapper Bad Bunny also released ‘6 Rings’, a new song written in tribute to the late Basketball star.

Advertisement

‘6 Rings’ also samples commentary from Bryant’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

Paying tribute to Bryant on Instagram, Bad Bunny wrote: “I would never have imagined that this would hurt me so much! I still remember the first time I saw a basketball game, at age seven with my dad, and it was a game of this genius. From that day on he became my favourite player forever!”