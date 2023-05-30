Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner at London gig with ‘River Deep, Mountain High’ cover

During a show in London, Beyoncé paid tribute to her late idol Tina Turner, with a cover of Ike & Tina Turner’s ‘River Deep, Mountain High’.

Taking to the stage at the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium last night (May 29), the pop icon performed the latest show as part of her long-awaited ‘Renaissance’ tour.

It was here that she paid homage to the late music icon Tina Turner, which came just under a week after news broke that Turner — who was one of Beyoncé’s biggest sources of inspiration — had died peacefully in her home last Wednesday (May 24), aged 83.

“I want you to allow me to sing one of my favourite songs,” the singer said ahead of the rendition, which took place during the first part of her set. From there, Beyoncé paid tribute to the late performer by putting her own spin on ‘River Deep, Mountain High’, which Turner released with Ike in 1966.

For the occasion, Beyoncé didn’t seek to match the high energy that Turner created in the original track, but instead performed a stripped-back, near-gospel version, before looking to the sky and saying: “We love you, Tina’.

Check out footage of the moment below.

Other highlights of the show include the second onstage appearance from Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy. Taking place during her harder-hitting tracks ‘Formation’ and ‘Black Parade’, the 11-year-old led the dance troupe at the front of the stage, while her mum performed atop a giant silver tank.

Kicking off with the Destiny’s Child hit ‘Dangerously In Love’, the gig contained a mammoth 34-song setlist, and featured the R&B icon’s most famous hits including ‘Love On Top’, ‘Who Run The World (Girls)’, ‘Break My Soul’ and more. Find the full setlist below and NME‘s four-star review of the show here.

Beyoncé Played:

1. ‘Dangerously in Love’

2. ‘Flaws and All’

3. ‘1+1’ / ‘I’m Goin Down’ (Mary J. Blige cover)

4. ‘I Care’

5. ‘River Deep, Mountain High’ (Tina Turner cover)

6. ‘I’m That Girl’

7. ‘Cozy’

8. ‘Alien Superstar’

9. ‘Cuff It’

10. ‘Energy’

11. ‘Break My Soul’ / ‘Break My Soul’ (Queens Mix)

12. ‘Formation’

13. ‘Diva’

14. ‘Run the World’ (Girls)

15. ‘My Power’

16. ‘Black Parade’

17. ‘Partition’

18. ‘Savage’ (Remix)

19. ‘Church Girl’

20. ‘Get Me Bodied’

21. ‘Before I Let Go’

22. ‘Rather Die Young’

23. ‘Love on Top’

24. ‘Crazy in Love’

25. ‘Green Light’

26. ‘Love Hangover’ (Diana Ross cover by house band)

27. ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’

28. ‘Virgo’s Groove’ / ‘Naughty Girl’

29. ‘Move’

30. ‘Heated’

31. ‘Already’

32. ‘America Has A Problem’

33. ‘Pure’ / ‘Honey’

34. ‘Summer Renaissance’

This isn’t the first time that Beyoncé has paid tribute to the late queen of Rock’n’Roll. Last week, following news of her death, the singer was among countless names from the music world to recall how Turner shaped them.

Writing on her website, she thanked the late artist for her contributions. “My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion,” she wrote.

“We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

She also paid tribute to Turner during a performance in Paris last week (May 26), telling the crowd: “I just want to take a second and honour Tina Turner… If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance.”

Footage of the two has also been circulating online, showing them performing together at the 2008 Grammys, as well as Beyoncé performing for the ‘Proud Mary’ singer when she was awarded the Kennedy Center Honour in 2005.