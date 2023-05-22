Beyoncé personally thanks fan who attended 35 of her shows

Footage has emerged of Beyoncé personally thanking a fan for attending 35 of her live shows – watch below.

The pop icon spoke directly to the fan while on stage at a recent concert, taking a moment out of her performance. She then openly showed gratitude to the audience member after they announced that the gig in question was their 35th.

The moment occurred at the singer’s performance in Brussels on May 14 – the second date of her recently-launched ‘Renaissance’ tour – during a rendition of her hit 2003 single ‘Crazy In Love’.

Trying to communicate with the audience member despite the noise around her, she mouthed the words “Thirty-five”, along with some hand gestures to ensure she understood what they were trying to explain to her. Visibly shocked, the ‘Break My Soul’ singer then blew a kiss and mouthed the words “Thank you” before continuing her performance.

Following the interaction, fan-captured footage of the moment has been making the rounds on social media, making the moment even more memorable for the lucky fan involved. Check out the clip below.

Sharing footage of the exchange on Twitter, the fan explained what the moment meant to them, writing: “BEYONCÉ THANK YOU AGAIN. And thanks to the person next to me who filmed this. Bey gave me love when she saw me again. Thankful for all the shows, travels, and moments with her.”

They also confirmed that they have no plans to stop seeing the pop star in concert, announcing that they will be attending the show in Houston very soon. “See you next week Bey,” they added

After holding two opening performances in Stockholm (May 10) and Brussels (May 14), Beyoncé brought her long-awaited ‘Renaissance’ tour to the UK – kicking off with a performance in Cardiff last Wednesday (May 17). She is now set to play a show at Sunderland’s Stadium Of Light tomorrow evening (May 23), before heading over to Paris for a show at the Stade De France.

From there, she will perform two back-to-back dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium on May 29 and 30, before enlisting on more European dates, and eventually heading over to North America.

At the shows, Beyoncé surprised fans by making the bathrooms onsite gender-neutral — despite the tour making stops in plenty of states which recently passed laws and policies that banned gender-affirming care for children under the age of 18. These states included Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee.

It was also announced earlier this month that Beyoncé could clear over $2billion (£1.6billion) from the tour – over half a billion more than Taylor Swift is set to make on her ‘Eras’ tour.