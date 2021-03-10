Beyoncé praises Meghan Markle for “courage and leadership” in wake of Oprah interview

Beyoncé has shared a public message of support for Meghan Markle days after the Duchess of Sussex’s revelatory interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The singer, who previously met Meghan at the London premiere of The Lion King in 2019, shared a message of support last night (March 9).

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you,” Beyoncé wrote on her website, under an image that showed the pair at the 2019 premiere.

Advertisement

The individual message of support comes after Beyoncé shared a separate post to mark International Women’s Day, which praised 12 women she deemed to be “rule breakers”.

Meghan was one of the dozen women to be highlighted, alongside the likes of Democratic politicians Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Stacey Abrams.

“For those who created their own way to tell their stories, found other avenues to get to the destinations, and broke every rule in the process, We See You! We salute each and every one of you on this International Women’s Day,” she wrote.

Meghan’s interview with Oprah aired in the US on Sunday evening (March 7) and saw the Duchess joined by Prince Harry to discuss their departure as working members of the Royal Family.

Advertisement

The pair made a series of bombshell claims in the interview, including accusations of racism against the inner circles of the royal family and Meghan’s admission that constant press scrutiny led her to contemplate taking her own life in 2019.

The Royal Family responded to the claims last night, confirming that the pair’s allegations are being “taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately”.