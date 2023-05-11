Here’s what Beyoncé performed during her ‘Renaissance’ tour kickoff

Beyoncé has finally kicked off her highly anticipated ‘Renaissance’ world tour in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10.

During the opening night of Beyoncé’s expansive world tour, the R&B icon thrilled fans with a stunning 36-song set list that covered her illustrious career while focusing heavily on her latest output, ‘Renaissance’.

The setlist – which you can find in full below – includes career-defining and fan favourites such as ‘Love on Top’, ‘Crazy In Love’, ‘Formation’ and ‘Drunk In Love’, but also saw several live debuts like ‘Cuff It’, ‘Break My Soul’ and ‘Summer Renaissance’.

Following the opening concert, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share a recap of the night via a stunning video, though the video does not include any audio of her performances.

Beyoncé’s stage setup for the ‘Renaissance’ tour includes a large screen with a dome-like cutout for her band and a circular extended ramp. Other props that were used throughout the night include a disco ball, a floating disco-horse and robotic arms with UV lights that transformed Beyoncé’s dress from a plain to coloured outfit instantly.

While performing ‘Flaws And All’, Beyoncé was visibly emotional, getting choked up and having to take a breath as the audience applauded and cheered her on.

Watch fan-shot footage of several songs including ‘Break My Soul’, ‘Cuff It’ and ‘Crazy In Love’ below.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour 2023 setlist in Sweden, May 10 2023 was:

Opening Act:

‘The Signboard’ (Video introduction)

‘Dangerously in Love 2’ (Live debut)

‘Flaws and All’

‘1+1’

‘I’m Goin’ Down’ (Mary J. Blige cover)

I Care’

RENAISSANCE:

‘RENAISSANCE’ (Video introduction)

‘I’M THAT GIRL’ (Live debut)

‘COZY’ (Live debut)

ALIEN SUPERSTAR’ (Live debut)

‘Lift Off’ (Jay Z & Kanye West cover) (Live debut)

‘7/11’ (Dancers interlude)

MOTHERBOARD:

‘MOTHERBOARD’ (Video interlude)

‘CUFF IT’ (Live debut)

‘ENERGY’ (Live debut)

‘BREAK MY SOUL’ (Live debut)

OPULENCE:

‘OPULENCE’ (Video interlude)

‘Formation’

‘Diva’

‘Run the World (Girls)’

‘MY POWER’ (Live debut)

‘BLACK PARADE’ (Live debut)

‘Savage (Remix)’ (Megan Thee Stallion cover) (Live debut)

‘Partition’

ANOINTED:

‘ANOINTED’ (Video interlude)

‘CHURCH GIRL’ (Live debut)

‘Get Me Bodied’

‘Before I Let Go’ (Maze featuring Frankie Beverly cover)

‘Rather Die Young’

‘Love on Top’

‘Crazy in Love’

‘Freedom’ (Band jam)

ANOINTED PT. 2:

‘Love Hangover’ (Diana Ross song)

‘PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA’ (Live debut)

‘VIRGO’S GROOVE’ (Live debut)

‘Naughty Girl’

‘MOVE’ (Live debut)

‘HEATED’ (Live debut)

‘MEGAMIX’

‘THIQUE’ (Live debut)

‘ALL UP IN YOUR MIND’ (Live debut)

‘Drunk in Love’

MIND CONTROL:

‘MIND CONTROL’ (Video interlude)

‘AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM’ (Live debut)

‘PURE/HONEY’ (Live debut)

‘SUMMER RENAISSANCE’ (Live debut)

Following the show, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions. One fan wrote: “Im sorry but beyonce is definitely the best performer alive”, with many other echoing that sentiment through comments, likes and retweets.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour will see her tour the UK, Europe and North America between May and September. Check out her complete list of tour dates below – tickets are available here.

Beyoncé’s remaining UK, Europe and North America 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour dates are:

MAY

14 – Brussels, Belgium, Baudoin Stadium

17 – Cardiff, UK, Principality Stadium

20 – Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield

23 – Sunderland, UK, Stadium Of Light

26 – Paris, France, Stade De France

29 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

JUNE

01 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

03 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

04 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

08 – Barcelona, Spain, Olympic Stadium

11 – Marseille, France, Orange Vélodrome

15 – Cologne, Germany, De Rheinenergiestadion

17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, JC Arena

21 – Hamburg, Germany, De Volksparkstadion

24 – Frankfurt, Germany, De Deutsche Bank Park

27 – Warsaw, Poland, PGE Nardowy

JULY

08 – Toronto, Canda, Rogers Centre

12 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field

15 – Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium

17 – Louisville, Kentucky, Cardinal Stadium

20 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, Hungtington Bank Stadium

22 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field

26 – Detroit, Michigan, Ford Field

29 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

AUGUST

01 – Boston, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium

03 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Heinz Field

05 – Washington, DC, Fedex Field

09 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank Of America Stadium

11 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes Benz Stadium

16 – Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium

18 – Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium

21 – St. Louis, Missouri, Dome At Americas Cente

24 – Phoenix, Arizona, State Farm Stadium

26 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium

30 – San Francisco, California, Levi’s Stadium

SEPTEMBER

02 – Inglewood, California, Sofi Stadium

11 – Vancouver, Canada, BC Place

13 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field

18 – Kansas City, Kansas, Arrowhead Stadium

21 – Dallas, Texas, AT&T Stadium

23 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium

27 – New Orleans, Louisiana, Caesars Superdome

Earlier this week (May 8), it was reported by Forbes that Beyoncé could clear over $2billion (£1.6billion) from her ‘Renaissance’ tour — over half a billion more than Taylor Swift is set to make on her ‘Eras’ tour. The impressive statistics suggest that the ‘Break My Soul’ singer may have one of the highest-grossing tours of all time by the time she completes the run of live dates.