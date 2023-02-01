Beyoncé announces UK, Europe and North America 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyoncè has announced a 2023 ‘Renaissance’ world tour – find tour dates and details below.

The singer announced the news on her Instagram today (February 1) with the caption: “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”

The global superstar will kick off the European and UK leg of the tour in Stockholm on May 23, with further dates in Brussels, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland and Paris, before three dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspur stadium on May 29, 30 and June 2.

The tour will then continue throughout June with stops in Lyon, Barcelona, Marseille, Cologne, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Frankfurt and Warsaw.

From July, Beyoncè will embark on the North American leg of the tour, starting in Toronto, Canada on July 8, with stops in Philadelphia, Louisville, Chicago, New York, Boston, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and many more, before closing out the tour in New Orleans on September 27.

The singer has not yet announced when tickets will be on sale, with her tour website only sharing that it will be “soon” – you will be able to purchase tickets to UK shows here and tickets to US shows here.

The announcement comes after Beyoncé seemingly confirmed the 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour via an auction last year.