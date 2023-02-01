Beyoncé announces UK, Europe and North America 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyoncè has announced a ‘Renaissance‘ world tour for 2023 – find tour dates and further information below.

The singer announced the news on her Instagram today (February 1) with the caption: “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”

She will kick off the European and UK leg of the stadium tour in Stockholm on May 10, with further dates in Brussels, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland and Paris before three dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspur stadium on May 29, 30 and June 2.

The tour will then continue throughout June with stops in Lyon, Barcelona, Marseille, Cologne, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Frankfurt and Warsaw.

From July, Beyoncè will embark on the North American leg of the tour, starting in Toronto, Canada on July 8, with stops in Philadelphia, Louisville, Chicago, New York, Boston, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and many more, before closing out the tour in New Orleans on September 27.

The singer has not yet announced when tickets will be on sale, with her tour website only sharing that it will be “soon”. Fans will be able to purchase tickets to UK shows here and tickets to US shows here.

Find the full tour schedule below.

Beyoncé UK, Europe and North America 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour:

MAY

10 – Stockholm, Sweden, Friends Arena

14 – Brussels, Belgium, Baudoin Stadium

17 – Cardiff, UK, Principality Stadium

20 – Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield

23 – Sunderland, UK, Stadium Of Light

26 – Paris, France, Stade De France

29 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

JUNE

02 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06 – Lyon, France, Groupama Stadium

08 – Barcelona, Spain, Olympic Stadium

11 – Marseille, France, Orange Vélodrome

15 – Cologne, Germany, De Rheinenergiestadion

17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, JC Arena

18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, JC Arena

21 – Hamburg, Germany, De Volksparkstadion

24 – Frankfurt, Germany, De Deutsche Bank Park

27 – Warsaw, Poland, PGE Nardowy

JULY

08 – Toronto, Canda, Rogers Centre

09 – Toronto, Canda, Rogers Centre

12 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field

15 – Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium

17 – Louisville, Kentucky, Cardinal Stadium

20 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, Hungtington Bank Stadium

22 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field

26 – Detroit, Michigan, Ford Field

29 – New York, New York, Metlife Stadium

30 – New York, New York, Metlife Stadium

AUGUST

01 – Boston, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium

03 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Heinz Field

05 – Washington, DC, Fedex Field

09 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank Of America Stadium

11 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes Benz Stadium

16 – Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium

18 – Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium

21 – St. Louis, Missouri, Dome At Americas Cente

24 – Phoenix, Arizona, State Farm Stadium

26 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium

30 – San Francisco, California, Levi’s Stadium

SEPTEMBER

02 – Los Angeles, California, Sofi Stadium

03 – Los Angeles, California, Sofi Stadium

11 – Vancouver, Canada, BC Place

13 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field

18 – Kansas City, Kansas, Arrowhead Stadium

21 – Dallas, Texas, AT&T Stadium

23 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium

27 – New Orleans, Louisiana, Caesars Superdome

The announcement comes after Beyoncé seemingly confirmed the 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour via an auction last year.

Last month, Beyoncé performed her first concert in four years at the launch of a luxury hotel in Dubai although no ‘Renaissance’ material was played.

Reviewing ‘Renaissance’, NME described the singer’s first studio album in six years as “a celebration of love and Black joy” that is “indebted to house music and New Orleans bounce, keenly reclaiming gentrified genres”.