Beyoncé announces UK, Europe and North America 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyoncè has announced a ‘Renaissance‘ world tour for 2023 – find tour dates and further information below.
The singer announced the news on her Instagram today (February 1) with the caption: “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
She will kick off the European and UK leg of the stadium tour in Stockholm on May 10, with further dates in Brussels, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland and Paris before three dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspur stadium on May 29, 30 and June 2.
The tour will then continue throughout June with stops in Lyon, Barcelona, Marseille, Cologne, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Frankfurt and Warsaw.
From July, Beyoncè will embark on the North American leg of the tour, starting in Toronto, Canada on July 8, with stops in Philadelphia, Louisville, Chicago, New York, Boston, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and many more, before closing out the tour in New Orleans on September 27.
The singer has not yet announced when tickets will be on sale, with her tour website only sharing that it will be “soon”. Fans will be able to purchase tickets to UK shows here and tickets to US shows here.
Find the full tour schedule below.
Beyoncé UK, Europe and North America 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour:
MAY
10 – Stockholm, Sweden, Friends Arena
14 – Brussels, Belgium, Baudoin Stadium
17 – Cardiff, UK, Principality Stadium
20 – Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield
23 – Sunderland, UK, Stadium Of Light
26 – Paris, France, Stade De France
29 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
30 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
JUNE
02 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
06 – Lyon, France, Groupama Stadium
08 – Barcelona, Spain, Olympic Stadium
11 – Marseille, France, Orange Vélodrome
15 – Cologne, Germany, De Rheinenergiestadion
17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, JC Arena
18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, JC Arena
21 – Hamburg, Germany, De Volksparkstadion
24 – Frankfurt, Germany, De Deutsche Bank Park
27 – Warsaw, Poland, PGE Nardowy
JULY
08 – Toronto, Canda, Rogers Centre
09 – Toronto, Canda, Rogers Centre
12 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field
15 – Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium
17 – Louisville, Kentucky, Cardinal Stadium
20 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, Hungtington Bank Stadium
22 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field
26 – Detroit, Michigan, Ford Field
29 – New York, New York, Metlife Stadium
30 – New York, New York, Metlife Stadium
AUGUST
01 – Boston, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium
03 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Heinz Field
05 – Washington, DC, Fedex Field
09 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank Of America Stadium
11 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes Benz Stadium
16 – Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium
18 – Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium
21 – St. Louis, Missouri, Dome At Americas Cente
24 – Phoenix, Arizona, State Farm Stadium
26 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium
30 – San Francisco, California, Levi’s Stadium
SEPTEMBER
02 – Los Angeles, California, Sofi Stadium
03 – Los Angeles, California, Sofi Stadium
11 – Vancouver, Canada, BC Place
13 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field
18 – Kansas City, Kansas, Arrowhead Stadium
21 – Dallas, Texas, AT&T Stadium
23 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium
27 – New Orleans, Louisiana, Caesars Superdome
The announcement comes after Beyoncé seemingly confirmed the 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour via an auction last year.
Last month, Beyoncé performed her first concert in four years at the launch of a luxury hotel in Dubai although no ‘Renaissance’ material was played.
Reviewing ‘Renaissance’, NME described the singer’s first studio album in six years as “a celebration of love and Black joy” that is “indebted to house music and New Orleans bounce, keenly reclaiming gentrified genres”.