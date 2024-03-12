Beyoncé reveals album title and more details of new country album

Beyoncé has revealed the title for her upcoming ‘Renaissance Act II’ album – ‘Cowboy Carter’ – and has shared its details.

The pop icon shared ‘Cowboy Carter’ on her official website today (March 12). The landing page of the site features a photo of a horse saddle with a red, white and blue sash that reads “Country Carter.”

‘Cowboy Carter’ will mark her eighth studio album and is set for release on March 29 via Columbia. The album is available for pre-save/pre-order here. Limited edition coloured vinyl pressings in red, white, blue and black are available as well as two limited-edition CDs with alternative cover photos featuring half of her face on display. The LP serves as the second instalment of what is expected to be a trilogy of ‘Renaissance’ albums.

🚨 Beyoncé officially announces Act: II, ‘COWBOY CARTER.’ Out March 29th. pic.twitter.com/oku2hV4mXH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 12, 2024

Her latest singles ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ’16 Carriages’ will be featured on the album. Beyoncé unveiled the two tracks during this year’s NFL Super Bowl LVIII and announced the that her eighth album would be arriving this month. She made history by becoming the first Black woman to top the US country chart with ‘Texas Hold’ Em’.

In other news, Dolly Parton seemingly let slip that Beyoncé has covered her hit song ‘Jolene’.

While talking about Beyoncé’s pivot to country music in an interview with Knox News, Parton was asked about rumours that Beyoncé will include a cover of ‘Jolene’ on her new album. “Well, I think she has,” Parton said to Knox News. “I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that.” Parton added: “I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

Kelly Rowland also responded to rumours on whether Beyoncé‘s new album will feature a Destiny’s Child reunion.

Rowland spoke to hip-hop commentator Big Tigger on the Atlanta radio station V-103 to promote the Tyler Perry-produced Netflix film Mea Culpa, in which she has a lead role. Tigger asked Rowland if the recent rumours about ‘Act II’ being “either rock-based or a [Destiny’s Child] reunion,” to which the 43-year-old replied “that is her business to talk about, not mind” before winking.