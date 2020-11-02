Beyoncé reveals she has 80,000 bees and makes “hundreds of jars of honey a year”

Beyoncé has revealed that she enjoys the unlikeliest of hobbies in her downtime – beekeeping.

The singer, whose fanbase is famously known as the ‘Beyhive’, told British Vogue how she is keeping 80,000 bees at home.

“I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones,” she said.

Advertisement

“I’ve had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year.”

The singer went on to explain how she started keeping the insects in a bid to help her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, control their allergies.

“I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties,” she said.

In the same interview, Beyonce explained how life in lockdown has helped her to become a “better listener”.

“Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old,” she said.

The interview with Vogue came days after the singer shared a new teaser trailer for the latest collection in her Ivy Park sportswear collaborations with Adidas.

Advertisement

In the 80s workout video-inspired clip, Beyoncé and others model new items in the range while the singer discusses life during the pandemic.

“It was the first time in my life I’ve been so still,” Beyoncé says in the clip, which also features music in the form of SOPHIE’s 2018 track ‘Faceshopping’. “When you have nowhere to go, what do you do?”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming: The Live Album’ is set to arrive on vinyl for the first time this December.

Set for release on December 4, the album, which captured the singer’s much talked about 2018 Coachella set, will arrive as a 4xLP set accompanied by a 52-page booklet