Beyoncé seemingly confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour via auction

Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed a 2023 world tour in support of new album ‘Renaissance’.

Over the weekend, the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala auctioned “two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour” alongside a backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mum, Miss Tina.

“Celebrating her seventh studio album, Beyoncé has announced that she will be taking ‘Renaissance’ on tour and we are offering an exclusive 2 tickets to see her live from anywhere around the world, courtesy of United Airlines and their Polaris package,” read the listing.

BEYONCÉ IS GOING ON TOUR THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/cLXLNpIgAa — sabrina ミ☆ (@legendarihhhh) October 23, 2022

According to the auction slideshow, the ticket package was valued at $20,000 (£17,670) and gave people the chance to see Beyoncé “on tour, starting Summer 2023” as well as providing first class flights and accommodation.

The run of shows will apparently feature “national and international destinations.”

The Wearable Art Gala was founded by Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband, actor Richard Lawson, to help fund their Where Art Can Occur arts and youth mentorship programs. Saturday’s event (October 22) was also attended by both Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Footage from the event saw bidding for the tickets reach $50,000 (£44,000) while it’s claimed that the final bid was $150,000 (£132,000).

wait, did beyoncé not tell blue about the world tour because why does she seem shocked lol? 😭 pic.twitter.com/HGNk4ORD0n — BEYTHOVEN is CUFFING IT (@beyonceparkwood) October 23, 2022

Beyoncé last toured in 2018 with the On The Run II tour seeing her share the stage with husband Jay-Z. The same year, she headlined Coachella Festival.

Released in July, ‘Renaissance’ debuted at Number One on the US’ Billboard 200 albums chart as well as topping the UK album charts. Days after the album was released, Bey shared a four-track EP of ‘Break My Soul’ remixes, followed by a standalone remix helmed by herself and Madonna.

Since the release of ‘Renaissance’, Beyoncé has changed the album twice. The first was the removal of an ableist slur that appeared on the song ‘Heated’. Following that, she updated the track ‘Energy’ to take out an interpolation of Kelis‘ 2003 song ‘Milkshake’, after Kelis claimed elements of the song were used without her permission or proper credit.

Beyoncé has also put forward her seventh studio album ‘Renaissance’ for both Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album for the 2023 Grammys while she’s submitted its lead single ‘Break My Soul’ for Song of the Year, Recording of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Recording. She’s currently the singer with the most Grammy awards ever, with 28 wins over her career.