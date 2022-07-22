Beyoncé shares a capella and instrumental versions of ‘Break My Soul’

Beyoncé has shared new a capella and instrumental versions of her recent single ‘Break My Soul’ – you can listen to both below.

The original track is the first taste of the singer’s seventh studio album ‘RENAISSANCE’, which comes out next Friday (July 29). This week, Bey’s revealed the full tracklist and composer credits for the record.

Today (July 22), the pop star has released both a capella and instrumental takes on ‘Break My Soul’. Tune in here:

Released last month, Beyoncé’s dance-influenced comeback tune samples the songs ‘Show Me Love’ by Robin S and ‘Explode’ by Big Freedia. The star’s husband Jay-Z is credited as S. Carter on ‘Break My Soul’ as well as on the ‘RENAISSANCE’ cuts ‘Alien Superstar’ and ‘America Has A Problem’.

Other credited artists across the album include Nile Rodgers (on ‘Cuff It’), Pharrell Williams and Skrillex (both on ‘Energy’), Drake (‘Heated’), A.G. Cook (‘All Up In Your Mind’) and BloodPop (‘All Up In Your Mind’ and ‘Pure/Honey’).

Additionally, the BeyLegion Twitter account notes that ‘RENAISSANCE’ includes samples of songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, James Brown and Teena Marie.

Beyoncé posted a statement about the experience of making her long-awaited ‘Lemonade’ follow-up while sharing its official cover artwork last month. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, [and] feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

She continued: “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has uploaded a new video that offers a more detailed look at the official ‘RENAISSANCE’ cover artwork.