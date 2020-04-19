Beyoncé has shared an emotional message about the coronavirus, airing her concerns about the “alarmingly high rate” at which the virus is killing black Americans.

The singer was speaking as part of Lady Gaga’s all-star One World: Together At Home live stream concert last night (April 18).

The gig featured performances from The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder and more, and Beyoncé joined the stream to make an emotional speech about the effects of the virus.

“Tonight, we celebrate true heroes,” she began. “Those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed and healthy. To the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who are away from their families to take care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety.

“To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees, who are working so we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.

She added: “Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis.”

“Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.”

After revealing a statistic that 57 per cent of fatal coronavirus cases in her home city of Houston Texas are African Americans, she concluded: “Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you, we need your voices and your abilities and your strength all over this world.

“I know it’s very hard but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes. Good night, and God bless you.”

Lady Gaga’s all-star gig last night also featured the likes of Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Billie Eilish and more. Watch all the performances here.