Beyoncé shares full list of credits for ‘Renaissance’ world tour

Beyoncé has shared more details about her current ‘Renaissance’ world tour – see the full, exhaustive list below.

The tour, behind last year’s lauded ‘Renaissance’ LP, began in Stockholm, Sweden last week (May 10), and will head to the UK and North America before the end of the year.

Included in the new list, which has been published on Beyoncé’s official website, are names of the show’s dancers, producers, technicians, lighting directors, choreographers and more.

Beyoncé herself is listed as the director, executive producer and creative director of the show.

