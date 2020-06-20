Beyoncé shares new single ‘Black Parade’ for Juneteenth

Beyoncé has surprise-dropped a new single, entitled ‘Black Parade’. The track was released for Juneteenth (June 19), the day commemorating the end of slavery in the US.

‘Black Parade’ is co-written by Jay-Z, as well as longtime collaborators Derek Dixie, Caso and Kaydence. It sees Beyoncé sings about her heritage, complexion and womanhood.

“I’m goin’ back to the South, I’m goin’ back, back, back, back / Where my roots ain’t watered down, growin’, growin’, like a baobab tree,” she sings.

Advertisement

“I can’t forget my history is her-story, yeah / We black, baby, that’s the reason why they always mad, yeah.”

Listen to ‘Black Parade’ below:

Before the singer launched ‘Black Parade’, she debuted a new initiative by the same name, supporting Black-owned businesses.

“Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle,” she wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

“Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power.”

The Black Parade website features a directory of Black-owned businesses, run through her BeyGOOD charitable foundation. All proceeds from the song benefit BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund.

Beyoncé has penned open letters and shared impassioned videos demanding justice for the deaths of both George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The singer was vocal about the higher number of Black coronavirus deaths during Lady Gaga’s all-star ‘One World: Together At Home’ livestream earlier this year.