News Music News

Beyonce shares powerful a capella version of Juneteenth track ‘Black Parade’

A stripped back take on Beyonce's latest...

By Nick Reilly
Beyonce performs live in Cardiff in 2018
Beyonce Knowles performs on stage during the "On the Run II" tour opener at Principality Stadium on June 6, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)

Beyoncé has dropped a new a capella rendition of ‘Black Parade’, the powerful new track she dropped last week to mark Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the US.

‘Black Parade’ is co-written by Jay-Z, as well as longtime collaborators Derek Dixie, Caso and Kaydence. It sees Beyoncé sings about her Southern heritage and womanhood.

The new version, exclusive to TIDAL, offers a stripped-back take on the track, allowing Beyonce’s powerful vocals to shine.

I’m goin’ back to the South, I’m goin’ back, back, back, back / Where my roots ain’t watered down, growin’, growin’, like a baobab tree,” she sings.

To tie in with the track’s release, she also launched ‘Black Parade’, a new initiative by the same name, to support Black-owned businesses.

The Black Parade website features a directory of Black-owned businesses, run through her BeyGOOD charitable foundation. All proceeds from the song benefit BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund.

Beyoncé has penned open letters and shared impassioned videos demanding justice for the deaths of both George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The singer was vocal about the higher number of Black coronavirus deaths during Lady Gaga’s all-star ‘One World: Together At Home’ livestream earlier this year.

