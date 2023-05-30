Beyoncé shares sweet tribute to daughter Blue Ivy following Paris gig

Beyoncé has shared a brief tribute to her daughter Blue Ivy Carter after her recent surprise appearance on the former’s ‘Renaissance’ tour.

Blue Ivy surprised the crowd at the Stade de France in Paris last week (May 26) by joining her mother on stage for performances of ‘My Power’ and ‘Black Parade’, both taken from the 2019 Lion King soundtrack ‘The Lion King: The Gift‘.

In an Instagram post yesterday (May 29), Beyoncé penned a touching caption celebrating the 11-year-old and her big moment on stage.

“My beautiful first born,” she wrote. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Beyoncé shares new post dedicated to Blue Ivy via Instagram: “My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.” pic.twitter.com/G1F9Y6Tb1d — Thee Pop Feed (@TheePopFeed) May 29, 2023

“Minha linda primogênita 🙏🏾 Tenho muito orgulho e gratidão por ser sua mãe. Você nos traz tanta alegria, meu doce anjo.” — Beyoncé via Instagram, sobre a Blue Ivy #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/ZuWc4ZtXku — Beyoncé Access (@beyonceaccess) May 29, 2023

Watch the mother and daughter’s energetic performance below.

BEYONCÉ BROUGHT OUT BLUE IVY OMFG ICONIC😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dgX4Jt10yg — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 26, 2023

Beyoncé’s mother and Blue Ivy’s grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson also shared a sweet tribute to her grandchild on social media: “Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people! She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter No Fear.”

The ‘Renaissance’ tour started in Stockholm, Sweden earlier this month, while the first of five shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium took place last night (May 29).

During last night’s show, Beyoncé sang ‘River Deep, Mountain High’ in tribute to the late Tina Turner. This comes after the singer recently said that “I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner”, while she also paid her respects to Turner by writing a message to the singer on her website last week.