Beyoncé shouts out Lizzo during Atlanta concert amid allegations

Beyoncé gave Lizzo a shout-out during her concert in Atlanta, Georgia last night (August 14).

During her performance of ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’, which features a mention of Lizzo’s name, the pop star shouted: “Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!”.

The shout-out at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium appeared to express support for Lizzo after the star was recently accused of allegations of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Previously, Beyoncé left Lizzo’s name off the track during a performance in Massachusetts before she brought it back in Maryland.

Lizzo is being sued by three of her former dancers, who cite accusations of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez accused Lizzo of creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual harassment among other allegations. Her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley and production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Lizzo then responded by saying she was “hurt” by the “sensationalised” accusations, and has hired Marty Singer, the lawyer who has worked on recent cases against Jonah Hill, Johnny Depp, Bill Cosby and more.

The three dancers then responded to her statement, saying it was “disheartening” to read. “Initially for me, it just further deepened my disappointment in regards to how I was feeling and how I was treated,” Williams told Channel 4 in an interview.

The lawyer representing the three dancers then claimed his firm are reviewing at least six new complaints about the singer.

Meanwhile, Tina Knowles – the mother of Beyoncé – recently told fans that the adjusted version of the track had nothing to do with the claims.

Responding, Knowles wrote: “She also didn’t say her own sisters name yal should really stop.” This is in reference to Solange Knowles’ name also being omitted from the performance. Additionally, former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland was also not mentioned in the specific performance.