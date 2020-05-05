Beyoncé teams up with mother for Mother’s Day COVID-19 initiative

Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles, have teamed up to launch a coronavirus initiative through the former’s charity, BeyGood. The #IDidMyPart initiative coincides with Mother’s Day, celebrated in the US this weekend (May 10).

Through #IDidMyPart, Beyoncé and Tina Knowles will provide medical supplies in order to encourage African-Americans in Houston to get tested for coronavirus. The mother-daughter pair will donate 1,000 test kits, surgical gloves, surgical masks and vitamins.

Testing will occur on Friday May 8 and Saturday May 9 with 500 tests available on each day. Residents will be asked to remain in their cars during testing to minimise the spread of disease. Those who are tested will also receive vouchers to purchase groceries and meals from local restaurants.

“The virus is wreaking havoc on the black community so we need a movement to prioritise our health,” Knowles said in a press statement. “We are all in this together. But we have to look at what is happening in our black and brown communities and how they are being decimated by COVID-19.”

“If you don’t get tested then you don’t know if you are a carrier of the virus. Being asymptomatic is how you infect your entire household and those around you, the very people you love. We have got to go to these free testing facilities and find out our status.”

The news follows Beyoncé’s donation of $6million to coronavirus relief in April. Beyoncé also participated in the One World: Together At Home charity live-stream in support of frontline medical workers last month. The stream raised almost $128 million.