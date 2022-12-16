Beyoncé to hold two-night ‘Club Renaissance’ event in Los Angeles

Beyoncé has teamed up with Amazon Music to announce ‘Club Renaissance’, a two-night music event to be held in Los Angeles this weekend (December 17 – 18).

The event was announced earlier this week, when fans received alerts for a website called ‘Club Renaissance’, according to Variety. Details around the event remain scarce – a location has yet to be revealed – but it has been billed as a celebration to mark the ​​six months since the July release of the Beyoncé album ‘Renaissance’. Doors to ‘Club Renaissance’ will open at 8:15pm, with the start time listed as 9pm.

12.17 & 12.18 🪩 #CLUBRENAISSANCE This event is 21+. One (1) ticket per person. Tickets are non-transferable. Location to be announced to confirmed guests on Saturday, 12/17.https://t.co/sHElkoB5Bl pic.twitter.com/EnCLsCVUlp — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) December 15, 2022

Tickets to ‘Club Renaissance’ sold out within minutes, according to Variety. The publication wrote that the fine print of the event “invites [fans] to experience ‘Renaissance’ in spatial audio”. It’s unclear whether Beyoncé herself will attend the Los Angeles event, although she did appear at two separate editions of ‘Club Renaissance’ in New York City and Paris earlier this year.

The former event took place in August at the Times Square Edition hotel, with a guest list that included the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle, and Normani. Two months later, Halsey, Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator were among the attendees at the Parisian edition of ‘Club Renaissance’, which Beyoncé also appeared at. The singer’s album-themed listening parties were first announced in July, a day before the release of ‘Renaissance’.

Alongside Paris, New York and now Los Angeles, ‘Club Renaissance’ events have also taken place in Berlin, Amsterdam and the Belgian city of Ghent, among other locations. The country-specific branches of Sony Music billed the events as listening parties during which the tracklist of ‘Renaissance’ is played in full.

All events come in support of ‘Renaissance’, Beyoncé’s seventh studio album and follow-up to 2016’s ‘Lemonade’. In a four-star review of ‘Renaissance’ – which placed third on NME‘s 50 best albums of 2022 list – NME described the album as “a celebration of love and Black joy.”

“‘Renaissance’ does precisely what it says on the tin; the revival of Black classics, and [Beyoncé’] makes sure a lot of love goes into that.”