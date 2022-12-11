Beyonce will reportedly make crew have ‘MeToo’ checks ahead of ‘Renaissance’ world tour

Beyonce will reportedly have members of her crew undergo ‘MeToo’ checks ahead of an as-yet unannounced world tour.

Her dancers, band and crew are set to have background checks in advance of the tour kicking off in a bid to “make the tour a safe and friendly work environment”, according to The Sun, and to prevent instances of sexual misconduct.

READ MORE: The 50 best albums of 2022

A source also suggested that alcohol and drugs would be banned both in rehearsals and on the tour itself. “Bey knows the new performances will require intense choreography and precision, so everyone has to be clean and sober,” said the source. “There won’t be any crazy partying on the road either.”

Advertisement

Beyonce will also reportedly provide the crew with access to mental health support and resources. “She knows people are happiest when they know their well-being is fulfilled,” continued the source, “and wants to use what she has learned in the business to lead by example.”

The dates of the ‘Renaissance’ tour have not yet been announced, but the tour was seemingly confirmed back in October when the singer auctioned off at the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala “two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour” alongside a backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mum, Miss Tina. The tour has been slated to kick off in summer 2023.

Beyonce’s recent single ‘Cuff It’ was crowned NME’s Song Of The Year 2022. “It should be a government mandated requirement for this celebration of letting loose, falling in love and ‘gettin’ fucked up’ to be played at least once on all future nights out. Keir Starmer, shove this in your manifesto,” said writer Hannah Mylrea. ‘Break My Soul’, meanwhile, also appeared in the list at Number 20.

‘Renaissance’ came in at Number Three on NME‘s list of the best albums of 2022, which we described as “powerful, sultry and celebratory – and filled with tracks that more than encouraged you to ‘release the wiggle’.